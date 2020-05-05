Mumbai to shut non-essential shops including liquor stores after distancing norms flouted

Image Source : AP Mumbai shuts non-essential shops including liquor stores after distancing norms flouted

Non essential shops in Mumbai to shut. Only essential item stores like grocery shops and medical stores/chemist shops will be allowed to be open, BMC (Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation) Commissioner said on Tuesday.

In a circular issued by Mumbai's Municipal Commissioner, Praveen Pardeshi, he said that he is convinced the situation in the city is "going to deteriorate" due to the relaxation measures provided by the government, and he is therefore withdrawing the relaxations from the city.

"Only the groceries and the medical store/chemist shops will be allowed to open," Pardeshi said.

"Due to above relaxations, there were huge crowds gathering near these shops and it has been impossible to maintain social distancing," the commissioner added.

Non essential shops in Mumbai to shut. Only essential item stores like grocery shops and medical stores/chemist shops will be allowed to be open: BMC (Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation) Commissioner pic.twitter.com/DqZOMJWfMl — ANI (@ANI) May 5, 2020

On May 3, the Maharashtra government said that it is allowing standalone shops, including liquor shops, to open in Red Zones from May 4, though they cannot be opened in containment zones.

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage