Image Source : TWITTER/@CATCHDOON Mumbai wakes up to heavy rain and strong winds

Heavy rains accompanied by winds and thunderstorm lashed Mumbai on Saturday, bringing down the temperature of the financial capital. Mumbai recorded a minimum temperature of 28 degrees Celsius and a maximum temperature of 30 degrees Celsius, according to The Weather Channel.

According to the updates by the India Meteorological Centre (IMD), the city will witness 'partly cloudy sky with one or two spells of rain or thundershowers' and the weather conditions are likely to remain similar till June 8. Heavier spells of rains are expected post-June 8. Temperatures in the city may remain between 25-29 degrees Celsius, the Met Department said.

#MumbaiRains Heavy rains in Mumbai ... it seems Nisarga delayed by few days pic.twitter.com/bimcOjeobG — Vipul Shah (@vipulshahLeo) June 6, 2020

Woken up with this sound and view⛈.....Has monsoon☔ arrived already or it is after effect of cyclone🌪#MumbaiRains pic.twitter.com/QiUKYJ4ElF — Being lively💃 (@queenieheart07) June 6, 2020

Woke up to the sound of rain and its raining very very heavy in Mumbai. #MumbaiRains #Afterstormeffect What a sight to watch on weekend. pic.twitter.com/IWcL8dxLWk — Shashikant Maheshwari (@shashikant_Mahe) June 6, 2020

Waking up at 6AM on a #SaturdayMorning with scary scary scary #MumbaiRains.

The noise 😰🤒😱

Is this #CycloneNisarga doing an Undertaker by rising from dead?#SaturdayMotivation is #StayHomeStaySafe pic.twitter.com/nejpau6uhA — AnuP (@anupsjaiswal) June 6, 2020

Heavy rains ☔⛈️ thunder n gusty winds .. poor visibility ⛈️⛈️⛈️#MumbaiRains #CycloneNisarg pic.twitter.com/pVxh7GbyTD — Archana S Vyas (@ArchanaSVyas1) June 6, 2020

