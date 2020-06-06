Saturday, June 06, 2020
     
Mumbai wakes up to heavy rain and strong winds

Heavy rains accompanied by winds and thunderstorm lashed Mumbai on Saturday, bringing down the temperature of the financial capital. Mumbai recorded a minimum temperature of 28 degrees Celsius and a maximum temperature of 30 degrees Celsius

New Delhi Updated on: June 06, 2020 8:12 IST
Heavy rains accompanied by winds and thunderstorm lashed Mumbai on Saturday, bringing down the temperature of the financial capital. Mumbai recorded a minimum temperature of 28 degrees Celsius and a maximum temperature of 30 degrees Celsius, according to The Weather Channel.  

According to the updates by the India Meteorological Centre (IMD), the city will witness 'partly cloudy sky with one or two spells of rain or thundershowers' and the weather conditions are likely to remain similar till June 8. Heavier spells of rains are expected post-June 8. Temperatures in the city may remain between 25-29 degrees Celsius, the Met Department said.

