Mumbai wakes up to heavy rain and strong winds

Heavy rains accompanied by winds and thunderstorm lashed Mumbai on Saturday, bringing down the temperature of the financial capital. Mumbai recorded a minimum temperature of 28 degrees Celsius and a maximum temperature of 30 degrees Celsius, according to The Weather Channel.
According to the updates by the India Meteorological Centre (IMD), the city will witness 'partly cloudy sky with one or two spells of rain or thundershowers' and the weather conditions are likely to remain similar till June 8. Heavier spells of rains are expected post-June 8. Temperatures in the city may remain between 25-29 degrees Celsius, the Met Department said.
Super heavy rains in Mumbai. #MumbaiRains pic.twitter.com/wkQVzENjZT— Mehul Jain (@mehuljain312) June 6, 2020
#MumbaiRains Heavy rains in Mumbai ... it seems Nisarga delayed by few days pic.twitter.com/bimcOjeobG— Vipul Shah (@vipulshahLeo) June 6, 2020
Woken up with this sound and view⛈.....Has monsoon☔ arrived already or it is after effect of cyclone🌪#MumbaiRains pic.twitter.com/QiUKYJ4ElF— Being lively💃 (@queenieheart07) June 6, 2020
Relentless #MumbaiRains ... pic.twitter.com/U2pijqzi9m— Rolee Kachru (@Rolee_Kachru) June 6, 2020
Was the cyclone supposed to be today ?
Insane winds .. wild rains !#MumbaiRains #CycloneUpdate #CycloneNisarg pic.twitter.com/LvynXFuZp8— Pranjali P (@PranjaliP23) June 6, 2020
Woke up to the sound of rain and its raining very very heavy in Mumbai. #MumbaiRains #Afterstormeffect What a sight to watch on weekend. pic.twitter.com/IWcL8dxLWk— Shashikant Maheshwari (@shashikant_Mahe) June 6, 2020
Waking up at 6AM on a #SaturdayMorning with scary scary scary #MumbaiRains.— AnuP (@anupsjaiswal) June 6, 2020
The noise 😰🤒😱
Is this #CycloneNisarga doing an Undertaker by rising from dead?#SaturdayMotivation is #StayHomeStaySafe pic.twitter.com/nejpau6uhA
Crazy rains in Mumbai... Beyond scary #MumbaiRains pic.twitter.com/Uv4NIuvBsV— Chaitali Desai (@tadkaamarke) June 6, 2020
Extermily wonderful #SaturdayMorning— Ajey Kumar (@AjeyKumar095) June 6, 2020
Rim jhim Rim Jhim barish 🌦️🌦️🌦️🌦️🌦️🌦️🌦️#MumbaiRains pic.twitter.com/4v1FNrlooz
Heavy rains ☔⛈️ thunder n gusty winds .. poor visibility ⛈️⛈️⛈️#MumbaiRains #CycloneNisarg pic.twitter.com/pVxh7GbyTD— Archana S Vyas (@ArchanaSVyas1) June 6, 2020