Mumbai: Major fire in commercial building at Masjid Bunder

A major fire broke out in a commercial building at a market in Masjid Bunder in south Mumbai on Sunday, officials said. No casualty has been reported so far, the fire officials said.
The blaze erupted around 4:30 pm in the building, a ground plus two-story structure, located near Juma Masjid, officials said.
Nine fire engines, seven jumbo tankers, two turn-table ladders, two aerial ladder platforms, a Quick Response Vehicle (QRV) were rushed to the spot to bring the blaze under control, officials said. Many commercial units are located in the area.