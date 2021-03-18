Lockdown in Mumbai? Mayor warns of several restrictions amid Covid spike

Image Source : PTI REPRESENTATIONAL IMAGE

Amid a fresh surge in coronavirus cases, many regions in Maharashtra have night curfews and other restrictions in place. Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar said imposing a night curfew is "necessary" right now.

Pednekar said authorities are also considering shifting the crowded markets to new sites. "All Mumbaikars need to work together to prevent the imposition of a lockdown," she said.

On Wednesday, 23,179 people tested positive in Maharashtra. The state recorded 84 more deaths due to the infection taking the total death toll to 53,080. Nagpur was one of the worst affected reporting a single-day spike of 3,370 coronavirus cases. At least 16 patients died, while 1,216 were discharged from hospitals during the day.

The number of COVID-19 cases in Mumbai rose by 2,377, the highest single day addition since October last year, to touch 3,49,958. The figure was 2,823 on October 8.

The Centre has already warned that Maharashtra is "at the beginning of the second wave of Covid-19 pandemic".

Last week, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray had warned people to not "force" him to impose a statewide lockdown. In a stern warning, Uddhav said this was the "last hint" and that he should not be "forced" to impose a lockdown and stricter restrictions.

