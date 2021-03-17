Maharashtra: Over 23,000 Covid cases in last 24 hours, highest spike in 2021 so far

Image Source : PTI Maharashtra reports 23,179 new COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours.

The graph of COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra continues to witness an upsurge with 23,179 more people testing positive in the last 24 hours. The state recorded 84 more deaths due to the infection taking the total death toll to 53,080.

The total number of cases stands at 23,70,507, while active cases are 1,52,760, official data showed on Wednesday.

Nagpur was one of the worst affected reporting a single-day spike of 3,370 coronavirus cases. At least 16 patients died, while 1,216 were discharged from hospitals during the day, officials said.

The Centre has already warned that Maharashtra is "in the beginning of a second wave of Covid-19 pandemic".

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi discussed the Covid situation with chief ministers of various states and expressed concerns over the high positivity rate in Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh.

"Stop this emerging second peak of corona immediately," he urged the chief minister during the virtual meeting.

Citing the vaccine waste in Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh to the tune of 10 per cent, Modi sought immediate correction in the drawbacks of planning and governance at the local level to reduce this.

The Prime Minister further asked the chief ministers to stay vigilant about the vaccine expiry date. "Dawaai bhi aur kadaai bhi," he insisted.

