Aryan Khan Drugs Case LIVE: SRK's son reading religious books, NCB reprimands Ananya Panday for coming late

Sunday, October 24, 2021
     
Mumbai Drug Bust LIVE: Bollywood superstar's SRK's son Aryan Khan was denied bail by the special NDPS court after which his lawyers moved a bail application in the Bombay High Court, the hearing of which will take place on October 26. Meanwhile, name of actress Ananya Panday came up in his WhatsApp chats after which she was summoned by NCB for questioning. She was reportedly reprimanded by NCB Mumbai zonal director Sameer Wankhede who told her that the office is not a 'production house.' Read the latest updates here!

India TV Entertainment Desk India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Updated on: October 24, 2021 11:03 IST

Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan, friend Arbaaz Merchantt, model Munmun Dhamecha and others were detained by NCB after their alleged drugs party on the Cordelia Cruise ship which was busted on its way to Goa. The Bollywood superstar's son was denied bail by the special NDPS court after which his lawyers moved a bail application in the Bombay High Court, the hearing of which will take place on October 26. During the investigation, the probing agency presented certain WhatsApp chats in which the name of actress Ananya Panday appeared. She was summoned by NCB on Friday at 11 am but the actor could only reach the probe agency's office after 2 pm along with her father Actor Chunky Panday. She was reportedly reprimanded by NCB Mumbai zonal director Sameer Wankhede who told her that the office is not a 'production house.'

Stay informed with the latest developments in the case and read the LIVE updates here:

 

  • Oct 24, 2021 11:03 AM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin

    Ananya denies supplying drugs to Aryan

    As per the NCB sources, Ananya denied the allegation of supplying drugs to Aryan Khan, who is an accused in the case, and said that she has never consumed the drugs. "The chats recovered from Aryan Khan's mobile phone reveal that in the year 2018-19, she helped supply drugs to Aryan thrice by providing him the numbers of drug dealers," NCB sources told ANI. "Ananya denied the supply related talks in the chat conversation and told the NCB officials that she has never consumed or supplied the drugs," they added.

     

  • Oct 24, 2021 11:02 AM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin

    NCB retrieving data from Ananya's electronic devices

    Mumbai NCB has started the work on retrieving the data of some electronic gadgets including two mobile phones and laptops of actress Ananya Pandey. 
    The central agency suspects that parts of many chats including Ananya Pandey's mobile chats, some photos, and voice notes have been deleted and that is why it has started the work of retrieving them all back. On Thursday, NCB raided Ananya's house and took possession of two mobile phones and laptops.

    -Rajeev Singh

  • Oct 24, 2021 11:01 AM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin

    NCB reprimands Ananya Panday

    According to the sources in NCB, Wankhede told Ananya that probe agency's office was not a "production house". "You were asked to come at 11.00 am and you are arriving now. Officers are not sitting here, waiting for just you..... This is not your production house, this is the office of a central agency. Come at the time you are called at," sources quoted Wankhede as saying. Panday left the NCB office on Friday evening after being questioned in the ongoing cruise drugs case.

    -ANI

  • Oct 24, 2021 11:00 AM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin

    NCB's raid and search operation is going on in some areas of Mumbai. The search is going on since late night.

    -Rajeev Singh

     

     

  • Oct 24, 2021 10:59 AM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin

    Aryan Khan reading religious books inside Arthur Road Jail

    Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan, who is currently lodged in Mumbai's Arthur Road Jail following his alleged involvement in cruise ship drugs case, has been reading religious books in the prison. According to the jail administration, Aryan Khan was anxious in the jail after his bail had been rejected. The jail authorities suggested him to read the library books. Following this, Khan was given books from the jail library. For the last two days, Aryan Khan has been reading a book written on Lord Ram and Mother Sita. Earlier, Khan had read a book called The Lion's Gate.

  • Oct 24, 2021 10:58 AM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin

    On Wednesday, the special court refused to grant bail to Aryan Khan and two others in connection with the seizure of drugs. Following this, Aryan Khan moved a bail application in the Bombay High Court against the NDPS court order on his bail rejection. The Bombay High Court will hear the bail application on October 26. 

  • Oct 24, 2021 10:57 AM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin

    Ananya Panday was summoned by the NCB in connection with the Mumbai cruise raid case as well on suspicion of drug consumption. The summon has been issued based on the chats recovered from Aryan Khan's mobile.

  • Oct 24, 2021 10:56 AM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin

    An NCB team busted an alleged drugs party on the Cordelia Cruise ship which was on its way to Goa at mid-sea on October 2. A total of 20 people, including two Nigerian nationals, have been arrested so far in the case.

