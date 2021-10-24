Aryan Khan Drugs Case LIVE: SRK's son reading religious books, NCB reprimands Ananya Panday for coming late

Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan, friend Arbaaz Merchantt, model Munmun Dhamecha and others were detained by NCB after their alleged drugs party on the Cordelia Cruise ship which was busted on its way to Goa. The Bollywood superstar's son was denied bail by the special NDPS court after which his lawyers moved a bail application in the Bombay High Court, the hearing of which will take place on October 26. During the investigation, the probing agency presented certain WhatsApp chats in which the name of actress Ananya Panday appeared. She was summoned by NCB on Friday at 11 am but the actor could only reach the probe agency's office after 2 pm along with her father Actor Chunky Panday. She was reportedly reprimanded by NCB Mumbai zonal director Sameer Wankhede who told her that the office is not a 'production house.'

Stay informed with the latest developments in the case and read the LIVE updates here:

