Mulayam Singh Yadav dies: How a simple teacher turned into ‘Netaji’ | A timeline

Mulayam Singh Yadav Death: Samajwadi Party founder and former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Mulayam Singh Yadav died at age of 82 on Monday. The chief minister was critical and was kept under life-saving drugs in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at the Medanta hospital in Gurugram.

Popularly known as ‘Netaji’, Yadav played a long and very decisive inning in politics. He was among one of the tallest socialist leaders in the country.

He was elected an MLA 10 times and an MP, mostly from Mainpuri and Azamgarh, seven times.

He was also the Defence Minister (1996-98), and chief minister thrice (1989–91, 1993–95, and 2003–07).

And briefly, he even appeared to have a shot at the prime minister’s post.

Mulayam Singh Yadav’s Early Life

Yadav was born to Murti Devi and Sughar Singh Yadav on November 22, 1939 in Saifai village, Etawah district, UP. He held 3 degrees in political science — BA from Karm Kshetra Post Graduate College in Etawah, BT from AK College in Shikohabad, and MA from BR College, Agra University.



Severed for 3 non-consecutive terms as UP CM

Yadav served for three non-consecutive terms as the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh-

First Term: December 5, 1989 – June 24, 1991

Second term: December 5, 1993 – June 3, 1995

Third term- August 29, 2003 – May 13, 2007

Jun 1996- Mar 1998: He was 21st Defence Minister under Indra Kumar Gujral government and HD Devedowda government

1959: Yadav passed the Intermediate exam at Jain Inter College

1963: Started teaching as an Assitant teacher at Rs 120/month salary

1984: He resigned from teaching to join politics

1967-93: He contested in elections on Samyukta Socialist Party's ticket and became MLA for the first time from Jaswantnagar in 4th Vidhan Sabha. He remained MLA till 1993 from Jaswantnagar

1992: He founded Samajwadi Party on October 4, 1992

1996–98: Elected as MP for the first time from Mainpuri

1998-99: MP for the 2nd term in 12th Lok Sabha from Sambhal

1999-04: MP for the 3rd term in 13th Lok Sabha from Sambhal and Kannauj

2004-04: MP for the 4th term in 14th Lok Sabha from Mainpuri

2009-14: MP for the 5th term in 15th Lok Sabha from Mainpuri

2014-19: MP for the 6th term in 16th Lok Sabha from Azamgarh and Mainpuri (resigned from Mainpuri in 2014)

2019-22: MP for the 7th term in 17th Lok Sabha from Mainpuri

