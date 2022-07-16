Saturday, July 16, 2022
     
 Live tv
search
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. Monsoon session: Bill to give more teeth to ASI listed for introduction in Parliament

Monsoon session: Bill to give more teeth to ASI listed for introduction in Parliament

The Ancient Monuments and Archaeological Sites and Remains (AMASR) Act, 1958, was amended in 2010 to declare the 100-metre radius of protected monuments as prohibited areas and the next 300-metre radius as regulated areas.

PTI Written By: PTI New Delhi Published on: July 16, 2022 14:45 IST
monsoon session of parliament, parliament monsoon session 2022, monsoon session of parliament 2022,
Image Source : PTI Monsoon session: Bill to give more teeth to ASI listed for introduction in Parliament

Monsoon session: A bill to provide more teeth to the Archeological Survey of India (ASI) and amend a law dealing with ancient monuments is listed for introduction in the Monsoon session of Parliament beginning Monday. According to a Lok Sabha bulletin, the Ancient Monuments and Archaeological Sites and Remains (Amendment) Bill, 2022 has been listed by the government for introduction and passing. The bill is aimed at rationalising the prohibited area and other amendments.

Most significant aspect of the bill is that it will replace the provision which allows a 100-metre prohibited area for construction activity around Centrally-protected monuments with site-specific limits to be decided by an expert committee. The Ancient Monuments and Archaeological Sites and Remains (AMASR) Act, 1958, was amended in 2010 to declare the 100-metre radius of protected monuments as prohibited areas and the next 300-metre radius as regulated areas.

Also Read | Monsoon Session of Parliament: 24 bills listed for introduction

Officials said the proposed amendment would change Section 20A of the Act, which refers to the prohibited area, to rationalise the prohibited and regulated areas. Expert monument committees would decide the prohibited area around a particular monument. The ASI would be given enforcement powers like in the Forest Act which would empower it to act against those encroaching at protested sites.

The bill would also seek to review the list of protected sites under the ASI. Another bill which will be listed during this session is the Kalakshetra Foundation (Amendment) Bill, 2022. The Bill seeks to amend the Kalakshetra Foundation Act, 1993 to empower the Kalakshetra Foundation to award certificates; diplomas; post graduate diplomas; degrees to graduate and post-graduate; doctoral and post-doctoral courses; and conduct research in the areas of dance, traditional theatre, drama, Carnatic and traditional music, visual arts, craft education and art education.

Related Stories
Derek O'Brien challenges PM Modi dishing out another 'papri chaat' tweet

Derek O'Brien challenges PM Modi dishing out another 'papri chaat' tweet

'Sacredness destroyed': Naidu gets emotional, slams Opposition for continuous ruckus in RS

'Sacredness destroyed': Naidu gets emotional, slams Opposition for continuous ruckus in RS

PM Modi, Sonia Gandhi attend Speaker's meet after end of Lok Sabha session

PM Modi, Sonia Gandhi attend Speaker's meet after end of Lok Sabha session

Oppn threatened us not to pass more bills, must apologise for its 'disruptive behavior': Govt

Oppn threatened us not to pass more bills, must apologise for its 'disruptive behavior': Govt

Monsoon session of Jharkhand Assembly likely to be stormy

Monsoon session of Jharkhand Assembly likely to be stormy

Parliament's monsoon session likely from third week of July

Parliament's monsoon session likely from third week of July

Monsoon session of Parliament from July 18 to August 12

Monsoon session of Parliament from July 18 to August 12

Monsoon Session: LPG, price rise, unemployment top priority on Congress strategy to counter Centre

Monsoon Session: LPG, price rise, unemployment top priority on Congress strategy to counter Centre

D(h)arna Mana Hai, says Congress on new circular day after unparliamentary words row

D(h)arna Mana Hai, says Congress on new circular day after unparliamentary words row

Monsoon Session of Parliament: 24 bills listed for introduction

Monsoon Session of Parliament: 24 bills listed for introduction

LS Speaker Om Birla to hold all-party meet shortly

LS Speaker Om Birla to hold all-party meet shortly

Also Read | Jumlajeevi, Shakuni like words now unparliamentary | Here's list of words banned in Parliament

Latest India News

Top News

Latest News