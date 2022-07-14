Thursday, July 14, 2022
     
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. Jumlajeevi, Shakuni like words now unparliamentary | Here's complete list of words banned in Parliament

Jumlajeevi, Shakuni like words now unparliamentary | Here's complete list of words banned in Parliament

The list of expressions also includes any aspersions made against the Chair in both the houses in either English or Hindi, which shall be considered as unparliamentary and are expunged from the records of Parliament.

Paras Bisht Edited By: Paras Bisht @ParasBisht15 New Delhi Updated on: July 14, 2022 11:40 IST
Image Source : PTI (FILE IMAGE) BJP National President J.P. Nadda with newly elected Rajya Sabha members listens to Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidus address during the oath taking ceremony of newly elected Rajya Sabha members, at Parliament House, in New Delhi.

Highlights

  • The new booklet by the Lok Sabha Secretariat lists out unparliamentary words and expressions
  • The Monsoon session of Parliament begins on July 18 and will continue till August 12
  • Some words and expressions are declared unparliamentary from time to time by the Chair

Ahead of the Monsoon session of Parliament, the use of terms like 'jumlajeevi', 'baal buddhi', 'Covid spreader' and 'Snoopgate' and even commonly used words like 'ashamed', 'abused, 'betrayed', 'corrupt', 'drama', 'hypocrisy' and 'incompetent' will henceforth be considered unparliamentary in both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, according to a new booklet by the Lok Sabha Secretariat. The booklet listing out unparliamentary words and expressions comes ahead of the Monsoon session beginning July 18, during which the use of words like 'anarchist', 'Shakuni', 'dictatorial', 'taanashah', 'taanashahi', 'Jaichand', 'vinash purush', 'Khalistani' and 'khoon se kheti' would also be expunged if used during debates or otherwise in both the houses.

The Lok Sabha secretariat has further listed words like 'dohra charitra', 'nikamma', 'nautanki', 'dhindora peetna' and 'behri sarkar' as unparliamentary expressions, according to the booklet. 

Is it the first such instance? 

Some words and expressions are declared unparliamentary from time to time by the Chair in different Legislative bodies in in the country as well as in Commonwealth Parliaments, have been compiled by the Lok Sabha Secretariat for ready reference in the future. However, the Rajya Sabha Chairman and the Lok Sabha Speaker will have the last word in expunging words and expressions. The compilation contains references to words and expressions declared unparliamentary in Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha and state legislatures in India during 2021, besides those disallowed in some of the Commonwealth Parliaments in 2020.

The list states that some of the keywords may not appear unparliamentary unless read in conjunction with the other expressions spoken during the parliamentary proceedings. The list of expressions also includes any aspersions made against the Chair in both the houses in either English or Hindi, which shall be considered as unparliamentary and are expunged from the records of Parliament. Rajya Sabha Chairman or Lok Sabha Speaker vets the words spoken in the house during the session and unparliamentary words are expunged by the Chair. Such words do not form part of the Parliament records of both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha.

Also Read | Be regular to Parliament, pick words carefully: PM's advice to new Rajya Sabha MPs

Some of the English words listed by the Secretariat as unparliamentary include 

  1. Bloodshed
  2. Bloody
  3. Betrayed
  4. Ashamed
  5. Abused
  6. Cheated
  7. Chamcha
  8. Chamchagiri
  9. Chelas
  10. Childishness
  11. Corrupt
  12. Coward
  13. Criminal
  14. Crocodile tears

Besides words like 'disgrace', 'donkey', 'drama', 'eyewash', 'fudge', 'hooliganism', 'hypocrisy', 'incompetent', 'mislead', 'lie' and 'untrue' would also be prohibited for use in Parliament henceforth. Words like 'danga', 'dalal', 'daadagiri', 'dohra charitra', 'bechara', 'bobcut', 'lollypop', 'vishwasghat', 'samvedanheen', 'foolish', 'pitthu', 'behri sarkar' and 'sexual harassment' would be considered as unparliamentary and would not be included as part of record.

Some of the Hindi words listed as unparliamentary include 

  1. Anarchist
  2. Gaddar
  3. Girgit
  4. Goons
  5. Ghadiyali ansu
  6. Apmaan
  7. Asatya
  8. Ahankaar
  9. Corrupt
  10. Kala din
  11. Kala bazaari
  12. Khareed farokht

The Monsoon session of Parliament begins on July 18 and will continue till August 12. 

Also Read | Here's how India's new Parliament building will look like | Inside Info

