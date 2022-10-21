Army chopper crashes in Arunachal Pradesh, search operation on

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Military chopper crashes in Arunachal Pradesh

Arunachal helicopter crash: An Advanced Light Helicopter crashed near Singging village, 25 kms away from the Tuting headquarters in the Upper Siang district in Arunachal Pradesh on Friday.

According to initial reports, the site of the accident is not connected by road, and rescue team has been sent. Further details awaited.

Earlier this month, an Indian Army chopper crashed near Tamang in Arunachal Pradesh. A pilot aboard the chopper ‘Cheetah’ was killed in the accident while another was injured.

“An army aviation Cheetah helicopter flying in the forward area near Tawang has crashed on 05 October (today) at around 10:00 AM during a routine sortie. Both the pilots were evacuated to a nearest military hospital. With regret we inform that one of the pilots who was critically injured succumbed to the injuries during treatment. The second pilot is under medical treatment,” an official statement had said.

