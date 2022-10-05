Indian Army's Cheetah helicopter crashes near Tawang in Arunachal Pradesh; one pilot dead

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/REPRESENTATIVE Indian Army's Cheetah helicopter crashes near Tawang area in Arunachal Pradesh

Highlights The two pilots on board were rushed to the nearest military hospital

The injured pilot is undergoing treatment

The cause of the crash was not immediately known

Indian Army's Cheetah helicopter crashed in Arunachal Pradesh near the boundary with China on Wednesday. According to the details, the crash was reported from the Tawang district of the state.

A defence spokesperson said one of the two pilots was killed in the crash.

The incident happened around 10 am during a routine sortie in a forward area, defence spokesperson Col AS Walia said.

The two pilots on board were rushed to the nearest military hospital, he said.

One of the pilots who was critically wounded succumbed to the injuries during treatment, he added.

The other pilot is undergoing treatment, Col Walia said.

The cause of the crash was not immediately known, he said.

(With inputs from PTI)

Also Read | Light Combat Helicopters, first indigenously developed chopper, inducted into Indian Air Force

Latest India News