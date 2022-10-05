Wednesday, October 05, 2022
     
  4. Indian Army's Cheetah helicopter crashes near Tawang in Arunachal Pradesh; one pilot dead

Indian Army's Cheetah helicopter crashed around 10 am during a routine sortie in a forward area, defence spokesperson Col AS Walia said.

Vani Mehrotra Edited By: Vani Mehrotra @vani_mehrotra New Delhi Updated on: October 05, 2022 13:45 IST
Indian Army helicopter crash, Cheetah helicopter crash
Image Source : PTI/REPRESENTATIVE Indian Army's Cheetah helicopter crashes near Tawang area in Arunachal Pradesh

Highlights

  • The two pilots on board were rushed to the nearest military hospital
  • The injured pilot is undergoing treatment
  • The cause of the crash was not immediately known

Indian Army's Cheetah helicopter crashed in Arunachal Pradesh near the boundary with China on Wednesday. According to the details, the crash was reported from the Tawang district of the state. 

A defence spokesperson said one of the two pilots was killed in the crash. 

The incident happened around 10 am during a routine sortie in a forward area, defence spokesperson Col AS Walia said.

The two pilots on board were rushed to the nearest military hospital, he said.

One of the pilots who was critically wounded succumbed to the injuries during treatment, he added.

The other pilot is undergoing treatment, Col Walia said.

The cause of the crash was not immediately known, he said. 

(With inputs from PTI)

