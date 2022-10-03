IAF to induct first batch of indigenously-developed Light Combat Helicopter

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Light Combat Helicopter

The Indian Air Force (IAF) is expected to induct the first batch of Made in India Light Combat Helicopter (LCH) on Monday. The helicopters will be inducted into the IAF inventory at a ceremony in Jodhpur in presence of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Chief of Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal V.R. Chaudhari.

The induction of these helicopters will be a big boost to the IAF's combat prowess, Rajnath Singh said.

"I would be in Jodhpur, Rajasthan tomorrow, 3rd October, to attend the Induction ceremony of the first indigenously developed Light Comat Helicopters (LCH). The induction of these helicopters will be a big boost to the IAF's combat prowess. Looking forward to it", he tweeted.

The LCH, developed by Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL), has been primarily designed for deployment in high-altitude regions.

In March, Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) approved the procurement of 15 indigenously developed Limited Series Production (LSP) LCH at a cost of Rs 3,887 crore.

The LCH has similarities with Advanced Light Helicopter Dhruv. It has a number of stealth features, armoured-protection systems, night attack capability and crash-worthy landing gear for better survivability, officials said.

