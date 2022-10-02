IAF to induct made-in-India Light Combat Helicopter tomorrow | PICS

The Indian Air Force (IAF) will induct the first batch of indigenously-developed Light Combat Helicopter (LCH) on Monday, in what Defence Minister Rajnath Singh called "big boost" to the IAF's "combat prowess".
The LCH, developed by Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL), has been primarily designed for deployment in high-altitude regions. It will be inducted into the IAF at a ceremony in Jodhpur in the presence of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari, officials said on Sunday.
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will accept the LCH on Monday in the induction ceremony. The defence ministry said that the 5.8-tonne twin-engine helicopter has already completed various weapons firing tests. The defence ministry had said 10 helicopters would be for the IAF and five will be for the Indian Army.
In March, Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) approved the procurement of 15 indigenously developed Limited Series Production (LSP) LCH at a cost of Rs 3,887 crore.
The LCH has similarities with Advanced Light Helicopter Dhruv. It has a number of stealth features, armoured-protection systems, night attack capability and crash-worthy landing gear for better survivability, officials said.
"I would be in Jodhpur, Rajasthan tomorrow, 3rd October, to attend the Induction ceremony of the first indigenously developed Light Combat Helicopters (LCH). The induction of these helicopters will be a big boost to the IAF's combat prowess. Looking forward to it," Singh tweeted.
Visuals of the Light Combat Helicopter
(with PTI inputs)