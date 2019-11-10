Manoj Tiwari demands construction of international airport in Ayodhya

Sunday, November 10, 2019
     
Tiwari, in a letter to Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, said, "I request you to consider a proposal for construction of an international airport in Ayodhya so that people across the globe can visit it directly."

November 10, 2019
Delhi BJP president Manoj Tiwari on Sunday demanded establishment of an international airport in Ayodhya, saying the Uttar Pradesh town would become a centre of faith for Hindus the world over after a grand Ram temple is constructed there.

The Supreme Court in a historic verdict on Saturday backed the construction of a Ram temple by a government trust at the disputed site in Ayodhya.

Tiwari, in a letter to Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, said, "I request you to consider a proposal for construction of an international airport in Ayodhya so that people across the globe can visit it directly."

Ayodhya can also be developed as one of the top religious tourist destinations in the world, giving a fillip to overall development of the region, he said.

Delhi BJP media relations head Neelkant Bakshi said Tiwari would soon meet Puri with his demand for an international airport in Ayodhya.

Bakshi said Tiwari would also meet the Union tourism minister for strengthening the "Ramayana Tourist Circuit" with improved facilities.

The 'Ramayana Circuit' is one of the fifteen thematic circuits identified for development under the Swadesh Darshan scheme of the Ministry of Tourism.

It envisages development of 15 destinations associated with Lord Ram, including Ayodhya, Nandigram, Shringverpur, Chitrakoot, Sitamarhi and Rameshwaram. 

