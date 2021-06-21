Follow us on Image Source : PTI Maharashtra reports 6,270 new Covid cases, lowest in 4 months; 94 deaths

Maharashtra recorded as many as 6,270 coronavirus cases on Monday, the lowest in four months, taking the tally of infections in the state to 59,79,051, the death toll increased to 1,18,313 with 94 new fatalities.

The infection count was the lowest since February 23 when 6218 cases were reported. Maharashtra had recorded 6,971 cases on February 21.

As many as 13,758 patients were discharged from hospitals, taking the number of recovered patients to 57,33,215. The number of active cases stands at 1,24,398.

Mumbai recorded 521 new COVID-19 cases that took its tally to 7,21,891, while 7 patients died of the infection, and 685 recovered from it. With the latest casualties, the city's toll has risen to 15,305 and the count of recoveries has reached 6,89,675.

With 1,54,835 new tests, the number of samples tested so far in Maharashtra has gone up to 3,96,69,693, as per the department.

Maharashtra's recovery rate of COVID-19 cases is 95.89 per cent, while the fatality rate is 1.98 per cent. Currently, 6,71,685 people are in home quarantine and 4,472 are in institutional quarantine.

