Maharashtra political crisis LIVE | Guv asks Uddhav to prove majority, Shinde camp to be shifted to Goa today

Former Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis and Maharashtra BJP President Chandrakant Patil leave after meeting Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari, amid the political crisis in Maharashtra that is threatening MVAs government, in Mumbai.

Maharashtra political crisis LIVE updates: As the political turmoil in Maharashtra continues to unfold, Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari ordered a floor test for the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) coalition in the state. The Shiv Sena is likely to move the Supreme court against the order today. Leader of Opposition in the state assembly Devendra Fadnavis accompanied by 8 independent MLAs on Tuesday submitted a letter to the Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari and demanded an immediate floor test. CM Thackeray on Tuesday had appealed to the rebel MLAs to come for talks. Meanwhile, rebel leader Eknath Shinde stated that he will return to Mumbai soon and that his faction was taking "Balasaheb's Shiv Sena forward". Shinde has claimed the support of over 50 MLAs.

