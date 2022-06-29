Wednesday, June 29, 2022
     
  4. Maharashtra political crisis LIVE | Guv asks Uddhav to prove majority, Shinde camp to be shifted to Goa today
Maharashtra political crisis LIVE | Guv asks Uddhav to prove majority, Shinde camp to be shifted to Goa today

In a jolt to the Maha Vikas Aghadi government in Maharashtra, senior Shiv Sena Minister Eknath Shinde and other rebel MLAs revolted against the party on June 20 and camped in Gujarat's Surat. Later, the rebel MLAs shifted base to a hotel in Guwahati.

Paras Bisht Edited by: Paras Bisht @ParasBisht15 Mumbai Updated on: June 29, 2022 9:42 IST
Maharashtra political crisis live updates, Maharashtra political crisis supreme court, SC on Maharas
Image Source : PTI

Former Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis and Maharashtra BJP President Chandrakant Patil leave after meeting Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari, amid the political crisis in Maharashtra that is threatening MVAs government, in Mumbai. 

 

Maharashtra political crisis LIVE updates: As the political turmoil in Maharashtra continues to unfold, Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari  ordered a floor test for the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) coalition in the state. The Shiv Sena is likely to move the Supreme court against the order today. Leader of Opposition in the state assembly Devendra Fadnavis accompanied by 8 independent MLAs on Tuesday submitted a letter to the Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari and demanded an immediate floor test. CM Thackeray on Tuesday had appealed to the rebel MLAs to come for talks. Meanwhile, rebel leader Eknath Shinde stated that he will return to Mumbai soon and that his faction was taking "Balasaheb's Shiv Sena forward". Shinde has claimed the support of over 50 MLAs. 

 

  • Jun 29, 2022 9:42 AM (IST) Posted by Paras Bisht

    Shinde camp to be shifted to Goa today

    Eknath Shinde and the rebel MLAs will be shifted to Goa by evening. The rebel camp will then move to Mumbai for the floor test tomorrow at 11 am. 

    - Reports Rajeev (India TV) 

     

  • Jun 29, 2022 9:36 AM (IST) Posted by Paras Bisht

    Sharad Pawar calls meeting at his residence

    NCP supremo Sharad Pawar has called for a meeting at his residence, Silver Oak at 10 am today of all party leaders in view of the floor test tomorrow at 11 am.  

    - Reports Dinesh Maurya (India TV)

  • Jun 29, 2022 9:34 AM (IST) Posted by Paras Bisht

    Maharashtra home minister Dilip Walse Patil meets Sharad Pawar

    Maharashtra home minister Dilip Walse Patil reached Silver Oak, residence of NCP chief Sharad Pawar. Both will disuss law and order situation in view of floor test on Thursday. 

    - Reports Atul/Dinesh (India TV) 

  • Jun 29, 2022 9:30 AM (IST) Posted by Paras Bisht

    Kamakhya Temple management committee welcome rebel Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde

  • Jun 29, 2022 9:29 AM (IST) Posted by Paras Bisht

    PIL seeks FIR against Uddhav, Aaditya Thackeray and Raut for sedition

    A public interest litigation (PIL) seeking the registration of an FIR against Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, minister Aaditya Thackeray and Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut for sedition and breach of public peace was filed in the Bombay High Court on Tuesday amid a standoff between the MVA government and the rebel Sena MLAs. 

  • Jun 29, 2022 9:28 AM (IST) Posted by Paras Bisht

    Return and talk to me: Uddhav tells rebels camping in Guwahati

     

    Striking a re-conciliatory note a day after divesting the portfolios of all nine rebel Shiv Sena ministers and against the backdrop of the Supreme Court granting relief to breakaway MLAs, party chief Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday appealed to the dissidents camping in Guwahati to return to Mumbai and talk to him, saying it's not "too late".

  • Jun 29, 2022 9:26 AM (IST) Posted by Paras Bisht

    Eknath Shinde says his group of MLAs will be in Mumbai on Thursday for floor test

    Rebel Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde on Wednesday said he will reach Mumbai on Thursday for floor test against the beleaguered Uddhav Thackeray-led Sena-NCP-Congress government in Maharashtra. Shinde told reporters in Guwahati, where a large group of MLAs backing him is camping since a week, that he will reach Mumbai along with all his group legislators.

     

  • Jun 29, 2022 9:25 AM (IST) Posted by Paras Bisht

    Eknath Shinde visits Kamakhya temple

    Dissident Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde on Wednesday stepped out of Radisson Blu hotel here, where he and other rebel Maharashtra MLAs are camping since June 22, and visited Kamakhya temple to seek blessings.

     

  • Jun 29, 2022 8:58 AM (IST) Posted by Paras Bisht

    Governor orders floor test tomorrow in a special assembly session

    Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari asked Maharashtra Legislature Secretary to hold a floor test of the Uddhav Thackeray-led government at 11 am on Thursday.

  • Jun 29, 2022 8:55 AM (IST) Posted by Paras Bisht

    Rebel Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde along with MLAs reach Kamakhya Temple in Guwahati

  • Jun 29, 2022 8:25 AM (IST) Posted by Paras Bisht

    Maharashtra BJP chief Chandrakant Patil, others leave from party leader Devendra Fadnavis' residence

