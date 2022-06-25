Political turmoil in Shiv Sena a battle between truth and lie but we will win: Aaditya Thackeray

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Aaditya Thaceray was confident about Shiv Sena winning the floor test.

After the national executive meeting, Shiv Sena leader and Maharashtra minister Aaditya Thackeray said that the current situation, which has been created in the party, is a battle between "truth and lie".

While speaking to the media, he said: "You already know what was discussed in the meeting, the important thing is that we will not forget the betrayal done by rebel Shiv Sena MLAs. We (Shiv Sena) will win for sure." Aaditya, son of Sena president and Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray, held a meeting with Sena workers from south Mumbai to rally the party cadre.

The leader added that: "After the incident took place, Mamta Banerjee and Sonia Gandhi had called the Chief Minister and said that the Centre is working like a Nazi government." Elections to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), controlled by Shiv Sena, are expected to be held later this year. The Mumbai civic polls are crucial for the Shiv Sena, which considers Mumbai as its citadel.

