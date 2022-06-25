Maharashtra ex-CM Fadnavis, rebel Sena leader Shinde may have met secretly in Vadodara last night: Sources

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE Eknath Shinde

Maharashtra political crisis: Former Chief Minister of Maharashtra and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis and dissident Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde had secretly met in Vadodara on Friday night, suggested sources. Interestingly, Union Home Minister Amit Shah landed in Vadodara late Friday evening for a two-day visit to Ekta Nagar (Kevadia) in the Narmada district that begins Saturday.

Here is what we know so far:

Eknath Shinde had held a secret meeting after reaching Gujarat from Guwahati Friday night. And before dawn, Shinde came back to the Guwahati hotel, where he was camping with 40 MLAs who turned against the MVA government in Maharashtra.

Devendra Fadnavis had, sources suggested, secretly left Indore for Vadodara in a special chartered plane Friday evening. He then arrived back in Indore and had left for Mumbai.

During his trip, no one had boarded, landed or visited Indore.

