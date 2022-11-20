Maharashtra: Local train services shut for 27 hours amid demolition of British-era Carnac bridge

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV The railway authorities decided to shut down local train services in order for the smooth and uninterrupted dismantling of the bridge.

Maharashtra : Local train services in several areas of Mumbai came to a halt as the demolition work on the dilapidated bridge between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) and Masjid road railway line began on Sunday.

The Carnac bridge, constructed in 1867, was shut down for vehicles in September this year as concerns mounted over its state among the Central Railway and Mumbai police officials.

The railway authorities decided to shut down local train services in order for the smooth and uninterrupted dismantling of the bridge.

Trains running late or cancelled

The Mega block is 17 hours long on the mainline, and 21 hours long on the harbour line while the longest to suffer will be the Mail Express Coaching Depot Yard Line which will be shut down for 27 hours.

The 17-hour block on the mainline will be between CSMT and Byculla. The block began on November 19 at 11 pm and will end on November 20 i.e. at 4 pm today. Similarly, the 21-hour block between CSMT and Wadala on the Harbor Line began on November 19 at 11 pm and is set to end on November 20 at 8 pm. The movement of trains on the main line and harbour line will continue smoothly after the time that has been allotted to finish the work. The block of Mail Express Yardline will end after at 2.00 am on November 21.

Which stations remain open to the public for use?

Local trains between Byculla, Parel, Kurla, Dadar and Thane, Kalyan and Karjat-Kasara stations on the mainline are open for use by passengers.

In addition to this, local trains will run between Wadala to Panvel and Goregaon stations on the Harbor line. The number of platforms for train reversal at Byculla, Parel, Dadar, Kurla and Wadala stations is limited, hence local trains are being run with reduced frequency on the mainline and harbour line.

Central Railways request to the public

Central Railway requested passengers not to unnecessarily crowd the station. For the convenience of passengers, Municipal Corporations are providing an adequate number of buses in the affected area.

Several trains cancelled

In order to reduce traffic congestion, we have cancelled 18 pairs of Mail Express trains and short-terminated or short-originated 68 Mail Express trains at Dadar, Panvel, Pune and Nashik stations.

Adequate ticket refund counters will be opened at major stations for the convenience of the passengers and helpdesks will also be opened to guide the passengers.

ALSO READ | Mumbai local trains face delay on Central line due to signal issue near Dadar | VIDEO

ALOS READ | Mumbai local on Ambarnath-Karjat section delayed due to technical problems

Latest India News