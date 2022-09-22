Follow us on Image Source : PTI Mumbai local trains face delay on Central line due to signal issue near Dadar | VIDEO

The delay was caused due to a signal issue near Dadar railway station.

his caused inconvenience to passengers and commuters.

Mumbai local train delayed: Several trains on Mumbai locals' central line were halted on Thursday morning, due to a signal issue near Dadar railway station. This caused inconvenience to passengers and commuters making them late for work.

The issue has now been resolved but trains continue to run late on the Central line from Kalyan to CST. CPRO CR, Shivaji Sutar assured that train will start running on time soon. Central Railways took to Twitter and notified of the delay in local trains.

Since this morning, the rains have again intensified in Mumbai and its suburbs, as the railway traffic is running late, the problems of the commuters have increased.

