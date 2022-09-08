Elderly woman selling chocolates in Mumbai local train refuses monetary aid by NGO. Netizens react

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@HARTEERATHSINGH Elderly woman selling chocolates in Mumbai train refuses monetary help

A video of the elderly woman selling chocolates in a Mumbai local train recently went viral. Dressed in a suit, the clip showed the woman approaching passengers with a box of chocolates and other food items. The video originally posted on Instagram by Mona F Khan was reshared by Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) chief Swati Maliwal as she urged everyone to buy goods from such people. As the video went viral, the Hemkunt Foundation launched found the 'Dadi ji' after 48 hours of day and night search on Mumbai local trains.

The organisation’s founder Harteerath Singh Ahluwalia took to his Twitter and shared that he found the elderly woman and offered to help her but she refused all monetary help. Instead, they bought all the chocolates she was selling. "After much effort when we finally found her today, to our sheer surprise, Dadi-ji declined any monetary help. We then bought all the chocolates that she was selling," he said.

Praising her, he added "Dadi exudes sheer determination, uncompromising self-worth and an honest love for life that sets her apart. We will now meet Dadi every week & will try and help her in whatever way we can. For now our heart is full of respect and love for Dadi & hands overflowing with chocolates." Also Read: Elderly woman sells chocolates in Mumbai local train, Swati Maliwal & netizens salute her spirit | Viral Vide

Working hard at her age impressed netizens. And as soon as the photos went viral, users flooded the comments section. A user wrote, "Finally, your pursuit became successful. God bless you for your wonderful gesture brother. Also, prayers and deep respect to Dadi ji for her self reliance and unsparing efforts. May God bless her with health and happiness." Another said, "Respect. Determined lady. Your efforts to find and help will be rewarded."

Every now and then, the internet digs out videos that inspire people and encourage to them work hard in their life.

