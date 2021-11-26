Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@CMOMAHARASHTRA Maharashtra govt to give Rs 50,000 aid to kin of Covid-19 victims

The Maharashtra government on Friday announced that it will give Rs 50,000 aid to kin or immediate relatives of people who lost their lives due to COVID-19, news agency ANI reported on Friday evening.

As per the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Friday, as many as 1,40,857 people have died due to COVID-19 in the state, while the active caseload was reported to be 12,852.

The Covid death toll in the country stands at 4,67,468, the ministry reported.

Earlier on Wednesday, Jammu and Kashmir authorities had approved the procedural guidelines for ex-gratia relief of Rs 5000 each to COVID-19 victims. In October, the Uttar Pradesh govt had also announced to pay Rs 50,000 as financial aid to family members of those who had died after contracting Covid-19 in the state.

Meanwhile, in September, the Government of India had submitted a detailed affidavit in the Supreme Court mentioning that it will pay Rs 50,000 as ex gratia to the families of those affected by the Covid-19 pandemic through the SDRF (State Disaster Response Fund).

