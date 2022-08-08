Maharashtra reports 1,005 new Covid cases today, almost 45% lower than yesterday

Follow us on Image Source : PTI The COVID-19 fatalities were reported from Mumbai, Raigad, Beed and Panvel civic areas, he added.

Maharashtra reported 1,005 new cases of coronavirus on Monday and four fatalities, an almost 45 per cent drop from the day before when the state had reported 1,812 infections. This took the tally in the state to 80,60,737 and the death toll to 1,48,143, a health department official said.

The addition to the tally was a drop from the 1,812 cases recorded on Sunday, though the fatalities had risen to four from one, he said. The recovery of 1,044 persons in the last 24 hours took the overall number of people discharged to 79,00,626, leaving the state with an active caseload of 11,968, he said.

Mumbai led with 407 cases. The COVID-19 fatalities were reported from Mumbai, Raigad, Beed and Panvel civic areas, he added.

State health department data showed the recovery rate was 98.01 per cent and the fatality rate stood at 1.83 per cent. It also revealed that 17,780 samples were examined for coronavirus in the last 24 hours, which took the overall number of tests in the state to 8,34,53,933.

Maharashtra coronavirus figures for the day: fresh cases: 1,005; fatality: 4; active cases: 11,968; tests: 17,780.

Mumbai's Covid scenario

Mumbai on Monday recorded 407 new cases of coronavirus and one death due to the infection, raising the tally to 11,27,954 and toll to 19,660, an official from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said. At least 163 patients recovered from the infection during the day, taking the count of recoveries to 11,05,317, the official said.

As per a bulletin issued by the civic body, the daily count of infections has witnessed a slight decline as the city had reported 465 cases on Sunday. Of the latest cases, 23 patients are symptomatic and hospitalised, with one on oxygen support, the bulletin stated. With this, Mumbai currently has 2,977 active cases, the official said.

As many as 6,729 swab samples were tested in the last 24 hours, taking up the total number of tests conducted to 1,78,97,559, he said.

The only death reported during the day was of a 74-year-old man who had co-morbid conditions such as diabetes and chronic kidney disease, the official said.

The recovery rate in the city stands at 98 per cent, while the growth rate of cases between August 1 and 7 was 0.035 per cent and the doubling rate was 2,001 days, the bulletin stated.

