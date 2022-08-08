India reports 16,167 fresh COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours, active cases jump to 1,35,510

Highlights
- According to ICMR, 87,81,88,162 samples have been tested up to August 7 for COVID-19
COVID-19 cases in India: India recorded 16,167 new cases of the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Monday (August 8), the total recovery rate reached at around 98.50 per cent and total recoveries data reached to 4,34,99,659.
The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have increased to 1,35,510, the health ministry data showed today. Yesterday, the registered active cases were 1,34,933.
Active cases:
An increase of 577 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. The active cases comprise 0.31 per cent of the total infections, the ministry said.
The total death toll in the country is now at 5,26,730. In India, the first death due to the COVID pandemic was reported in March 2020.
The daily positivity rate on August 8 was recorded 6.14 per cent.
ICMR Testing:
According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 87,81,88,162 samples have been tested up to August 7 for COVID-19. Of these 2,63,419 samples were tested on Sunday.
Maharashtra COVID tally:
Maharashtra reported 1,812 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, marking a marginal decrease from the day before when teh state had reported 1,931 infections. The state had logged one death, taking the tally of total coronavirus infections to 80,59,732 and the toll to 1,48,139.
The state's health department said 16 patients of BA.2.75 and three patients of BA. 4 and 5 sub-variants have been found in the state. All these cases are from Pune.
"Detailed epidemiological investigation of these cases is underway," the health department report said. The tally of BA.4 and BA.5 patients has risen to 275 and of BA.2.75 patients to 250. Maharashtra is now left with 12,011 active cases.
Of the 1,812 cases, the highest 740 are from the Mumbai circle, followed by 336 in the Pune circle, 303 in the Nagpur circle, 156 in the Nashik circle, 95 in the Latur circle, 76 in the Akola circle, 64 in the Kolhapur circle, and 42 in the Aurangabad circle, it stated.
|S. No.
|Name of State / UT
|Active Cases
|Cured/Discharged/Migrated
|Deaths
|Total
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Death During Day
|1
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|40
|1
|10319
|9
|129
|2
|Andhra Pradesh
|1670
|117
|2317034
|330
|14733
|3
|Arunachal Pradesh
|348
|19
|65552
|51
|296
|4
|Assam
|4426
|319
|729054
|935
|8022
|5
|Bihar
|1020
|3
|831371
|227
|12285
|1
|6
|Chandigarh
|831
|48
|95242
|157
|1171
|7
|Chhattisgarh
|3371
|142
|1151480
|631
|14079
|4
|8
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|25
|1
|11524
|3
|4
|9
|Delhi
|7349
|473
|1933427
|1837
|26328
|1
|10
|Goa*
|993
|19
|248100
|125
|3855
|11
|Gujarat
|6029
|37
|1243489
|928
|10975
|12
|Haryana
|4497
|400
|1019967
|507
|10647
|13
|Himachal Pradesh
|5081
|146
|295181
|831
|4174
|1
|14
|Jammu and Kashmir
|5261
|128
|459004
|668
|4776
|15
|Jharkhand
|938
|18
|434606
|207
|5328
|1
|16
|Karnataka
|11355
|48
|3966739
|1741
|40156
|1
|17
|Kerala***
|11103
|683
|6647037
|1787
|70557
|1
|18
|Ladakh
|110
|13
|28645
|10
|228
|19
|Lakshadweep
|0
|11363
|52
|20
|Madhya Pradesh
|1393
|8
|1038941
|240
|10760
|2
|21
|Maharashtra
|11875
|31
|7897907
|1953
|148138
|9
|22
|Manipur
|276
|21
|136916
|51
|2136
|3
|23
|Meghalaya
|706
|17
|93551
|80
|1610
|1
|24
|Mizoram
|1286
|3
|232083
|145
|711
|25
|Nagaland
|65
|3
|34998
|11
|772
|26
|Odisha
|6058
|835
|1302941
|9146
|1
|27
|Puducherry
|727
|51
|168875
|135
|1967
|28
|Punjab**
|11735
|417
|747101
|17828
|1
|29
|Rajasthan
|3016
|409
|1284057
|191
|9589
|30
|Sikkim
|559
|39
|41641
|119
|474
|31
|Tamil Nadu
|10261
|337
|3503347
|1431
|38033
|32
|Telangana
|6219
|199
|815030
|851
|4111
|33
|Tripura
|780
|137
|105604
|210
|935
|1
|34
|Uttarakhand
|2587
|82
|434501
|212
|7717
|35
|Uttar Pradesh
|4612
|369
|2078790
|536
|23574
|36
|West Bengal
|8331
|675
|2068693
|1409
|21393
|4
|Total#
|134933
|140
|43484110
|18558
|526689
|32
|***Kerala: Additionally, 15 deaths are reconciled by State (as per ICMR guidelines)
|**Punjab: Death reconciliation is being carried out by the State. Further details are awaited.
|*Goa: Death reconciliation is being carried out by the State. Further details are awaited.
|#Assam Data Awaited.