Delhi's Covid infections on the rise again: 2,423 new cases today, highest in 6 months

On Saturday, Delhi recorded 2,311 Covid cases with a positivity rate of 13.84 per cent while one more person died due to the disease.

Delhi reported 2,423 new infections of coronavirus on Sunday, the highest since January 22 when the country witnessed the third wave of coronavirus. The city also reported two deaths. With this, the national capital's active cases tally rose to 8,045.

In the past 24 hours, the national capital had logged 1,725 recoveries. The positivity rate rose to 14.97%.

Delhi on Friday had recorded 2,419 Covid cases, the highest in six months, with a positivity rate of 12.95 per cent, while two more people died due to the disease. On Thursday. The city logged 2,202 Covid cases, with a positivity rate of 11.84 per cent and four deaths.

The national capital on February 3 recorded 2,668 cases and 13 fatalities.

Delhi on Wednesday reported 2,073 COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 11.64 per cent. The number of deaths recorded on Wednesday was the highest since June 25 when six deaths were reported due to COVID-19 in the city.

