Sunday, September 12, 2021
     
 Live tv Clickmania
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. Maharashtra: 2 dead, 1 injured after slab of building collapses in Thane

Maharashtra: 2 dead, 1 injured after slab of building collapses in Thane

The slab of a flat on the third floor of 'C-wing' of the Khatri Apartments, located in Rabodi area, came crashing down on its ground floor at around 6 am.

PTI PTI
Thane Published on: September 12, 2021 13:10 IST
thane building collapse
Image Source : PTI/REPRESENTATIVE

Maharashtra: 2 dead, 1 injured after slab of building collapses in Thane

Two people were killed and another person was injured after the slab of a 25-year-old four-storey residential building collapsed in Maharashtra's Thane city on Sunday morning, civic officials said. The slab of a flat on the third floor of 'C-wing' of the Khatri Apartments, located in Rabodi area, came crashing down on its ground floor at around 6 am, Thane Municipal Corporation's (TMC) deputy commissioner Ashok Burpulle said.

After being alerted, a team of local firemen, police and the TMC's regional disaster management cell (RDMC) rushed to the spot and pulled out three people from the debris, he said.

The three injured persons were rushed to a local hospital where two of them died while undergoing treatment, the official said. The deceased were identified as Rameez Shaikh (32) and Goss Tamboli (38), an official from the TMC's disaster control room said.

Another injured person was being treated at a hospital, officials said.

The Rabodi-based housing complex collectively has 73 flats, Burpulle said, adding that after the incident, occupants of all 24 houses in its C-wing were shifted to a safer place as a precautionary measure.

Following the incident, "the 'C-wing' of the 25-year-old building was sealed", the civic body's RDMC chief Santosh Kadam said.

Also Read: Mumbai Sakinaka rape case: NCW member to meet victim's family, DGP today

Also Read: Media was critical of UPA during 26/11 Mumbai attack, not the same with Modi govt: Rahul Gandhi

Latest India News

Write a comment

Click Mania

Top News

Latest News