Madhya Pradesh: 7 killed, 2 injured as truck overturns on SUV

Madhya Pradesh : At least 7 people were killed when a sports utility vehicle (SUV) in Madhya Pradesh's Sidhi district on Thursday, police said.

The accident took place between 9.30 am and 10 am on Sidhi-Tikari road near Dol village, Sidhi district Superintendent of Police Dr Ravindra Singh told PTI.

The dumper-truck first collided with the SUV and later overturned on it, killing seven persons, he said.

A police team rushed to the spot after being alerted, he added.

