Image Source : ANI MP: Building collapses in Bhopal, several vehicles damaged

The wall of an old building in Sadar Manzil's parking area in Bhopal collapsed early today morning damaging several vehicles. A team of State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) reached the spot.

Image Source : ANI MP: Building collapses in Bhopal, several vehicles damaged

The old building is situated near the parking lot of Moti Mahal Sadar temple in old Bhopal. Around six vehicles parked in the area have been buried in the rubble.

So far, no loss of life or injuries has been reported in the incident.

(With inputs from ANI)

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage