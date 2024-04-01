Monday, April 01, 2024
     
  Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE updates: BJP manifesto committee to hold meeting today
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE updates: BJP manifesto committee to hold meeting today

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE updates: A 27-member committee of BJP, which included several Union ministers and chief ministers, headed by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to prepare its manifesto for the Lok Sabha polls will hold its first meeting today.

Raju Kumar Edited By: Raju Kumar @rajudelhi123 New Delhi Updated on: April 01, 2024 7:29 IST
The campaigns for the Lok Sabha elections are underway
Image Source : PTI/INDIA TV The campaigns for the Lok Sabha elections are underway

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE updates: Top leaders of the I.N.D.I.A bloc on Sunday exhorted the people to defeat the BJP to save democracy and the Constitution and alleged that the opposition has been deprived of a level playing field in the Lok Sabha elections due to the government's "dictatorial" actions. Coming together at the 'Loktantra Bachao' (Save Democracy) rally at Ramlila Maidan in the national capital, the first such show of strength by the opposition after the announcement of Lok Sabha polls, the leaders of 18 major parties gave a fervent call for unity among the alliance partners in the national interest. On the other hand, Prime Minister Narendra Modi led the attack against the opposition saying action against the corrupt people would continue and he would not bow in front of them. The PM addressed a poll rally in the Western Uttar Pradesh - Meerut. He said the I.N.D.I.A bloc leaders have nothing to offer besides corruption, nepotism, and appeasement. 

 

Live updates :Lok Sabha Elections 2024

  • Apr 01, 2024 7:29 AM (IST) Posted by Rajukumar

    Maharashtra BJP core committee members meet cluster in-charges

    Members of the BJP core committee in Maharashtra on Sunday held a meeting with in-charges of clusters to take stock of all 48 constituencies in the run-up to Lok Sabha elections. During the two-hour meeting, instructions were given to focus on all the 48 constituencies and win them. The cluster chiefs were asked to prepare for elections thinking as if PM Modi is the candidate, a party leader said. Notably, the BJP-led NDA has set the target of winning more than 45 seats in the state.

  • Apr 01, 2024 7:01 AM (IST) Posted by Rajukumar

    Popular Odia filmstar Akash Das Nayak joins BJP

    Popular Odia filmstar and former BJD MLA Akash Das Nayak joined BJP in the presence of Odisha BJP state president Manmohan Samal, at the party headquarters in Bhubaneswar.

  • Apr 01, 2024 6:53 AM (IST) Posted by Rajukumar

    BJP will win all 25 LS seats in Rajasthan: Amit Shah

    Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday exuded confidence that the BJP will win all the 25 Lok Sabha seats in Rajasthan and the margin of victory will be much more than the 2014 and 2019 Lok Sabha elections. He also said Prime Minister Narendra Modi is taking the country towards all-inclusive development. While speaking at a meeting with the representatives of various social organisations at a hotel here, Shah said the entire opposition is uniting to remove Prime Minister Modi, while on the other hand, PM Modi has only one slogan -- "development of the nation".

  • Apr 01, 2024 6:52 AM (IST) Posted by Rajukumar

    MP CM Yadav seeks apology from MP Nakul Nath for ‘traitor’ comment for Cong turncoat

    Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has sought an apology from sitting MP and Congress nominee from Chhindwara Nakul Nath for his comment on Amarwara MLA Kamlesh Shah, who recently joined the BJP. Addressing a rally in the Chhindwara constituency on Saturday, Nath had termed Shah a “gaddar” (traitor). Reacting to Nath's statement, CM Yadav said that unfortunately, the Congress leaders are pushing their sons to become leaders.

  • Apr 01, 2024 6:51 AM (IST) Posted by Rajukumar

    Cong to release manifesto on April 5

    The Congress has announced that it will release its manifesto on April 5 and took a swipe at the BJP over it setting up a manifesto committee at the "last moment". The BJP on Saturday announced a 27-member committee, which included several Union ministers and chief ministers, headed by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to prepare its manifesto for the Lok Sabha polls.

