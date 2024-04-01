Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE updates: BJP manifesto committee to hold meeting today

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/INDIA TV The campaigns for the Lok Sabha elections are underway

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE updates: Top leaders of the I.N.D.I.A bloc on Sunday exhorted the people to defeat the BJP to save democracy and the Constitution and alleged that the opposition has been deprived of a level playing field in the Lok Sabha elections due to the government's "dictatorial" actions. Coming together at the 'Loktantra Bachao' (Save Democracy) rally at Ramlila Maidan in the national capital, the first such show of strength by the opposition after the announcement of Lok Sabha polls, the leaders of 18 major parties gave a fervent call for unity among the alliance partners in the national interest. On the other hand, Prime Minister Narendra Modi led the attack against the opposition saying action against the corrupt people would continue and he would not bow in front of them. The PM addressed a poll rally in the Western Uttar Pradesh - Meerut. He said the I.N.D.I.A bloc leaders have nothing to offer besides corruption, nepotism, and appeasement.