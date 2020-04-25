Lockdown: Will liquor shops open from today after new govt order? Here's what we know

Image Source : FILE In the first phase of lockdown (March 25 - April 14) two northeastern states, Assam and Meghalaya, allowed the opening of the wine and liquor shops. These shops were then asked to shut down when PM Modi announced the extended lockdown from April 15.

The government has given a green light to several shops and establishments to reopen as a measure to ease the lockdown in areas which are less impacted by the spread of coronavirus. What impact will this ease in lockdown have on the liquor shops in your locality?

As per the government order, the bars/liquor shops/wine shops in your locality will not be allowed to reopen or serve alcohol from today. The Home Minister has clarified that alcohol comes under s separate clause and not under the Shops and Establishment Act.

The government has also said that the order will not be applicable on malls or large markets, which will remain shut until further notice.

