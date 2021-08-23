Leave Afganistan by August 31 or face 'action': Taliban warn United States

Follow us on Image Source : AP Taliban fighters stand guard at a checkpoint in Kabul.

The Taliban has warned that the United States will face action if it fails to withdraw all the military forces from Afghanistan by August 31.

"President Biden announces that they will withdraw all the military forces by august 31, if they extend it, it means they are extending the occupation.. if they intent on continuing the evacuation, it will provoke action ...," Tehreek-e-Taliban Afghanistan, Suhail Shaheen, said.

The Taliban seized power in Afghanistan two weeks before the United States was set to complete its troop withdrawal. US President Joe Biden had in April announced that all American troops would be withdrawn from Afghanistan by September 11 this year, thus bringing to end the country's longest war, spanning across two decades. Since the US-led invasion that ousted the Taliban after the September 11, 2001 attacks, America has spent more than USD 1 trillion in fighting and rebuilding in Afghanistan. About 2,400 US soldiers have been killed, along with tens of thousands of Afghan troops, Taliban insurgents and Afghan civilians.

The Taliban, which refers to itself as the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA), is a terrorist organisation. Thousands of Afghans rushed into Kabul's main airport on Monday, some so desperate to escape the Taliban that they held onto a military jet as it took off and plunged to their deaths.

