Afghanistan: Rescued Sikhs carrying 3 Guru Granth Sahib ji to India on IAF aircraft

Afghanistan crisis, evacuation: India is carrying a daunting mission to evacuate its citizens from Afghanistan ever since the Taliban seized control of the war-ravaged country on August 15. The Indian Air Force has also operated a number of rescue flights from Kabul bringing back hundreds of stranded Afghan Hindus and Sikhs.

According to the latest report, 46 Afghan Hindus and Sikhs with three Sri Guru Granth Sahib Ji (holy book) are currently inside the Kabul Airport and are being escorted by international forces to the Indian Air Force aircraft on ground. In the next few hours, more people will be evacuated.

According to a US Sikh body over 200 Sikhs, who have taken shelter at a Gurudwara are awaiting evacuation from Kabul.

"There are more than 260 Afghan citizens left at Gurudwara Karte Parwan in Kabul including women and over 50 children. This includes three newborns with one born yesterday," United Sikhs said in a statement.

So far, only India has helped evacuation of Afghan Sikhs after the takeover of the country by the Taliban.

According to the United Sikhs, the 10-kilometer drive to the international airport in Kabul from Gurdwara Karte Parwan through various checkpoints is one of the biggest challenges in the rescue efforts. Few Afghan minority members have unsuccessfully attempted to make this trip last week, it said.

Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri had said last week that the Indian authorities are in touch with a group of Sikhs taking shelter in a gurudwara near Kabul and that they will be brought to India as soon as possible.

