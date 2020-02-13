Image Source : ANI Crude grenade hurled in Lucknow's CJM Court; 4 lawyers injured

Lawyer Sanjeev Lodhi was attacked with a hand-made grenade in Lucknow's CJM court on Thursday. Two lawyers have been injured. The Wazirganj Police has reached the spot and the investigation is underway.

A crude bomb was hurled towards the chamber of lawyer Lodhi who has blamed another lawyer Jitu Yadav for the incident. Sanjeev Lodhi is the joint head of Lucknow Bar Association.

Lodhi said: "I was attacked by lawyer Jitu Yadav. I want to immediate protection. This security arrangement is just for formality."

According to the lawyers, some unidentified men entered the premises and attacked them with a country-made grenade. Meanwhile, three live grenades have been discovered.

The explosion took place in the Lucknow collectorate in Hazratganj, near the district magistrate's office and barely a kilometre from the Uttar Pradesh Vidhan Sabha. Scores of angry lawyers crowded the area following the incident.

