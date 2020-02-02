Sunday, February 02, 2020
     
Grenade attack in Srinagar's Lal Chowk area, 2 CRPF personnel, 2 civilians injured

Manish Prasad
New Delhi Updated on: February 02, 2020 13:52 IST
Grenade hurled in Srinagar's Lal Chowk area

At least two CRPF personnel and two civilians have been injured in a grenade attack at Pratap Park in Srinagar's Lal Chowk area. The injured have been shifted to a nearby hospital. The grenade was lobbed upon the deployed troops of C/171 Batallion. More details awaited.

Meanwhile, the security grid along the Jammu-Srinagar national highway is being upgraded, following the killing of three militants on Friday, the CRPF said on Saturday. CRPF DG AP Maheshwari stated this at a press conference in Jammu.

Earlier on Friday, three Jaish-e-Mohammed militants in a truck who had infiltrated from the international border at Hira Nagar in Kathua were killed in an encounter with security forces on the highway at Nagrota, 20 kilometres from Jammu.

One policeman had sustained injuries. Three over-ground workers of the militants, including the driver and conductor of the truck were arrested. A large cache of arms and ammunition was also recovered.

Maheshwari said the CRPF responded very promptly during Friday's encounter. He said there is complete coordination between different security agencies in Kashmir.

"Gunning down the terror module is a big achievement," he said. "There is a dynamic security system in place."

He said questioning of the three over ground workers of militants arrested in Nagrota is going on. He said that a low intensity conflict is on Kashmir but the security forces are committed to deal with it.

"Security grid is being improved, zero tolerance towards terrorism is a national policy," he said.

