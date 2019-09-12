Kumaraswamy's ridiculous jibe at PM: Modi stepping in ISRO centre brought 'bad luck' for Chandrayaan-2 mission

Janta Dal (Secular) leader and former Karnataka chief minister HD Kumaraswamy on Thursday irked controversy by making a ridiculous jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over Chandrayaan 2 mission failure. Kumaraswamy blamed PM Modi or supposedly bringing “bad luck” for scientists after stepping at the Indian Space Research Organisation (Isro) centre to watch Chandrayaan-2 mission.

Kumaraswamy said while Isro scientists successfully launched the Chandrayaan-2 Moon mission in July, just a moment before the landing of lander Vikram, space agency lost contact with it.

"Scientists worked hard for 10-12 yrs, he came just for sake of advertisement. Once he stepped in ISRO Centre, I think it became bad luck for scientists," ANI quoted Kumaraswamy as saying.

Speaking at a public gathering in Mysuru, the former Karnataka CM also claimed that PM Modi had to come to Bengaluru for his own “advertisement”.

"PM came to Bengaluru to give a message that he himself was landing Chandrayaan-2," Kumaraswamy said.

On September 7, Prime Minister Modi had reached ISRO centre at Bengaluru to watch the Chandrayaan 2 moon mission’s Vikram Lander soft-land on the Lunar surface live. However, the Lander Vikram lost contact with the ISRO mission control centre when it was just around 355 meters above the Moon's Lunar surface.

