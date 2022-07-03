Kerala weather warning: Heavy rain on forecast for next 5 days; yellow alert in 11 districts

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/REPRESENTATIVE IMD issues alert predicting heavy rain in Kerala for next 5 days

Kerala weather warning: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday said heavy rain is likely in Kerala for the next five days. A yellow alert has been issued in 11 districts of the state, excluding Thiruvananthapuram, Pathanamthitta, and Kollam.

Heavy to very heavy rainfall (7-11 cm) is likely to lash the state in the next 24 hours.

Thunderstorms accompanied with lightning are also likely to occur during heavy rainfall, the IMD said in a statement.

A woman and her family members suffered minor injuries after a mud mound fell on her house due to heavy rainfall at Murikasseri in the Idukki district, police said.

The mound fell on the house when Elsamma and her family were sleeping.

The State Disaster Management Authority has also issued warnings to all the District Collectors regarding heavy rainfall and the possibility of inundation and floods in some places of the state.

The State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) has also been instructed to be on alert.

(With inputs from IANS)

