Kerala Karunya Lottery KR-439 Results announced: Winners, tickets, prizes

Kerala Karunya Lottery KR-439 Results announced: The results for Kerala Karunya Lottery KR-439 have been announced by the Kerala state lottery department. The official Kerala Karunya Lottery KR-439 Results are available at www.keralalotteries.com. The price of one lottery ticket is Rs 30. The state lotteries department releases the lottery in 12 series and issues 108 lakh tickets for sale every day. Kerala Karunya Lottery is one of the seven weekly lotteries drawn at 3 pm.

The first prize of Karunya Lottery KR-439 went to ticket number KT-885915, winning a whopping Rs 80 lakh. The second prize of Rs 5 lakh was won by ticket number KY 733477. The third prize worth Rs 1 lakh went to ticket numbers KN-190899, KO-396004, KP-268404, KR-512670, KS-773787, KT-44575, KU-700717, KV-136992, KW 420907, KX-306115, KY-663839, KZ-590542.

Kerala Karunya Lottery KR-439 Results | Here's how to check