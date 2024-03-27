Wednesday, March 27, 2024
     
Live tv
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. India
  4. ED files money laundering case against Kerala CM's daughter Veena Vijayan

ED files money laundering case against Kerala CM's daughter Veena Vijayan

Initially, CM Vijayan and the CPI(M) defended the case both inside and outside the Assembly. They said that this was nothing but a political witch hunt. But the defence fell apart when the SFIO took up the probe last month.

IANS Reported By: IANS New Delhi Updated on: March 27, 2024 17:28 IST
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's daughter Veena
Image Source : FILE PHOTO Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's daughter Veena Vijayan

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday initiated an investigation into a money laundering case involving Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's daughter Veena Vijayan’s IT firm and the Cochin-based mining firm CMRL.

The case is already being probed by the Serious Fraud Investigation Office (SFIO).

The Kochi office of the ED has filed an ECIR in the case. The ECIR is similar to the FIR lodged by the police for cognizable offences.

This issue was first raised last year by Congress MLA Mathew Kuzhalnadan on the basis of a media report, which quoted an Income Tax Department officer as saying that "CM Vijayan’s daughter Veena Vijayan’s IT firm Exalogic had received Rs 1.72 crore from the mining company CMRL, in which the KSIDC has around 13 per cent stake".

The SFIO has completed one round of probe by visiting the offices of CMRL and KSIDC and has taken statements from officials of both these firms.

When the SFIO began its probe, the KSIDC approached the Kerala High Court seeking a stay, which was disallowed. Veena, whose IT firm was based in Bengaluru and now not in operation, approached the Karnataka High Court seeking a stay, but was also disallowed.

ALSO READ | Sushil Kumar Rinku, AAP's lone Lok Sabha MP from Jalandhar, joins BJP

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from India

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related India News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement