Kerala recorded 19,653 fresh COVID-19 cases on Sunday

Kerala recorded 19,653 fresh COVID-19 cases on Sunday, and 152 deaths, taking the total active cases in the state to 1,73,631 and the death toll to 23,591.

The state's Test Positivity Rate (TPR) was recorded at 17.34% as 1,13,295 samples tested in the last 24 hours.

On Saturday, 19,352 fresh COVID-19 cases were reported in the state, and 143 deaths, taking the total caseload in the state to 44,88,840 and the death toll to 23,439.

