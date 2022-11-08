'Kejriwal is dear to people and BJP has problem with it,' Delhi CM's new tweet in AAP vs BJP

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Aam Aadmi Party National Coordinator and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal

BJP vs AAP: Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday hit out at the Modi government saying BJP has a problem with him because he's dear to people.

Taking to Twitter, Kejriwal said, "before the Punjab polls, PM Modi said Kejriwal is a terrorist, and the Home Minister ordered an inquiry, but what happened?"

"Now before Gujarat/Delhi MCD elections, they are saying Kejriwal is corrupt... If Kejriwal is a terrorist or corrupt, then arrest him," he said.

"Kejriwal is neither a terrorist or corrupt... he's dear to people and BJP has a problem with this," the Delhi CM said in a tweet.

Earlier, Kejriwal said whatever happened to the victims of the Morbi footbridge collapse can happen to anybody in the BJP-ruled Gujarat and sought to know why the owners of the private firm that renovated the ill-fated carriageway were not booked for the tragedy.

Stepping up campaigning for the December 1 and 5 Assembly polls, he urged the people of Gujarat to give a chance to his outfit Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) to rule the state for five years.

Addressing people at roadshows in Rajkot city and Kalavad near here organised as part of his poll campaigning, the AAP convener said it was sad to see there was an attempt to save the company which renovated the bridge and its owners as they have not been even named in the FIR (first information report) related to the crash.

"Shouldn't the owners of the company which renovated the Morbi bridge be arrested? They have not even named the company and its owners in the FIR. Why was there an attempt to save them? It is sad to see this. There were 55 children out of the 135 who died (in the October 30 tragedy)," Kejriwal said.

(With inputs from PTI)

