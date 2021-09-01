Follow us on Image Source : PTI/REPRESENTATIVE Karnataka: Covid scare in Kolar nursing college after 32 students test positive, all Kerala returnees

As many as 32 students of a nursing college have tested positive for Covid-19 in Karnataka's Kolar. Noorunnisa Institute of Nursing in Kolar district has come under scanner following Covid outbreak.

Karnataka Health Minister has taken note of the incident and has stated that he will visit the college and will initiate action against the college management.

"All of them are Kerala returnees. I'll visit the college & take action against the management," Karnataka Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar told ANI.

According to report, as per quarantine protocol for Kerala’s visitors, the district administration tested 265 students and staff and one after the other students were found positive.

A large number of people from Kerala travel to border districts of Dakshina Kannada and Udupi every day for various reasons including work, educational purposes, and to avail medical facilities here.

This development comes when several schools, colleges, and other educational institutions across several states, including Delhi, Tamil Nadu, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and many more reopened today i.e. on September 1, adhering to the government-necessitated coronavirus disease (Covid-19) guidelines.

Meanewhile, the Karnataka government has decided to allow schools to reopen for classes 6-8 on alternate days from September 6 in regions where the Covid-19 test positivity rate is below two per cent.

Karnataka reported 1,217 new cases of Covid-19 and 25 deaths, taking the total number of infections to 29,49,445 and toll to 37,318, according to the Health department on Tuesday.

ALSO READ: ​Schools reopen in Delhi, UP, MP, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka today | Check guidelines

Latest India News