'Jeetega Bharat': Opposition's INDIA sets tone for 2024 Lok Sabha elections with new tagline

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Opposition parties met in Bengaluru.

Opposition unity: A day after the united alliance of the opposition parties announced 'INDIA' as the name of their front, they chose ‘Jeetega Bharat' as the tagline with an aim to defeat the BJP in the 2024 general election. As per the news agency PTI sources, the Hindi tagline which means ‘India will win’ will have its regional translations.

After the leaders of 26 Opposition parties named the alliance I.N.D.I.A (Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance), during the two-day Bengaluru conclave on Tuesday, they felt that the word "Bharat" should feature in the name of the alliance. Later, it was decided that it would feature in the tagline. "It was decided that it would feature in the tagline," a senior leader said.

'Fight between NDA, INDIA'

Announcing the name of the Opposition front, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said that the fight for 2024 Lok Sabha elections is between NDA and INDIA. "...Fight is between NDA and 'INDIA'" said Rahul Gandhi while making a statement at the Opposition's alliance. "This fight is not between the BJP and opposition. The country's voice is being muzzled, this is the fight for that. That's why we came up with this name - Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance - means INDIA," Rahul Gandhi said.

Resolution passed at Opposition meeting

"We, the undersigned leaders of India’s 26 progressive parties, express our steadfast resolve to safeguard the idea of India as enshrined in the Constitution. The character of our republic is being severely assaulted in a systematic manner by the BJP. We are at a most crucial juncture in our nation’s history. The foundational pillars of the Indian Constitution – secular democracy, economic sovereignty, social justice and federalism – are being methodically and menacingly undermined," read Samuhik Sankalp (resolution) of 26 political parties passed at the meeting.

(With PTI inputs)

Latest India News