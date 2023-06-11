PM Modi responds to Japan ambassador, his wife as they gorge on Indian spicy food | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/PTI Japan ambassador, his wife gorge on Indian spicy food

No surprise, Indian foods offer a range of flavours which is why their popularity has established the global stage for years now. Foreigners from around the world love traveling to India and trying a variety of cuisines here. One of them are Japan Ambassador Hiroshi Suzuki and his wife, who were seen enjoying Indian spicy food in Maharashtra. He has posted a few videos of his culinary journey on the streets relishing vada pav and misal pav that caught the attention of people here. In addition, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday also responded to their videos in a humorous way.

Videos of Japan Ambassador to India Hiroshi Suzuki and his wife are doing rounds on social media, wherein, they can be seen trying different street food in Pune. As per reports, the envoy was in Pune for an event. Here, they enjoyed trying vada pav and misal pav. However, the spiciness bothered them a little but they keep taking pleasure in eating food.

Suzuki posted a video of him and his wife, wherein, they were seen eating different street foods. Sharing the video he gave a caption that read, “I love street food of India ...but thoda teekha kam please!”

On the recommendations, he also tried Pune's famous misal pav.

"Because many followers recommended me...! MisalPav," he wrote sharing a video.

In the video, they were seen relishing unlimited misal pav.

He posted another video on Saturday, and gave a caption that read, “My wife beat me!”

With several reactions, PM Modi also reacted to the video and urged him to keep posting such videos.

“This is one contest you may not mind losing, Mr. Ambassador. Good to see you enjoying India’s culinary diversity and also presenting it in such an innovative manner. Keep the videos coming!” Modi tweeted.

