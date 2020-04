Image Source : AP New COVID-19 cases surface in Jaipur, Rajasthan.

Jaipur has witnessed six new coronavirus positive cases taking the overall COVID-19 patients toll to 210 in Rajasthan. Out of the six people who have been tested coronavirus positive, one of them belongs to Tablighi Jamaat. India coronavirus cases toll has surged to 3374 on Sunday including 77 deaths while 267 patients have been cured.

