ISRO successfully test fires liquid fuel engine for Gaganyaan rocket

The engine was fired for a duration of 240 seconds at the engine test facility of ISRO Propulsion Complex (IPRC), Mahendragiri in Tamil Nadu.

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: July 15, 2021 10:05 IST
isro
Image Source : ISRO

Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has moved further in pursuit of its first human space mission Gaganyaan by successfully conducting the third long duration hot test of liquid fuel powered Vikas Engine. According to ISRO, its third long duration hot test of the liquid propellant Vikas Engine for the core L110 liquid stage (engine) of the human rated Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle Mk III (GSLV Mk III) was successful.

The test is part of the engine qualification requirements for the Gaganyaan Programme.

The engine was fired for a duration of 240 seconds at the engine test facility of ISRO Propulsion Complex (IPRC), Mahendragiri in Tamil Nadu.

The performance of the engine met the test objectives and the engine parameters were closely matching with the predictions during the entire duration of the test.

ISRO plans to fly two human rated unmanned GSLV-Mk III rockets before sending Indian astronauts in the third rocket.

(With IANS inputs)

