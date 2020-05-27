Image Source : AP/FILE Coronavirus in Indore: With 79 fresh cases, district's 3182; death toll at 119

After 79 fresh cases of coronavirus in Indore were reported in the last 24 hours, the total number of such cases in the Madhya Pradesh district rose to 3,103 on Wednesday. The death toll in the district, which is the worst affected by COVID-19 in the state, rose to 119 as one more person succumbed to the disease.

So far, 1,484 patients have been discharged after recovery. The disease outbreak was first reported in the district on March 24, when four people tested positive for the infection.

Indore, which is the state's industrial hub, continues to be in the red zone in view of the rising number of COVID-19 cases.

