Railways creates anti-COVID coach to ensure safety of passengers: Details | Watch video

The Indian Railways is making efforts towards coronavirus-free passenger journey with a number of precautionary installations inside coaches to minimise the spread of the infectious disease. Union Railway Minister Piyush Goyal has tweeted a video showcasing new initiatives taken by the railways towards safety of passengers in the coronavirus times. Take a look.

Railways creates anti-COVID coach: Key takeways

Ensuring full passenger safety, Hand rails have been coated with copper with anti microbial properties. Copper has a property that degrades virus within few hours.

Hands-free tap and liquid soap dispenser.

Copper coated latch and handle for lavatory.

Foot operated lavatory door closure system, also all inside handle fixtures are coppper coated.

Foot operated tap and liquid soap dispenser.

Unique foot operated flush system.

Copper coated fixtures for door operation.

Titanium Dioxide coating has been done on surfaces which comes in human contact as it kills virus, bacterial and fungal growth.

Earlier on Thursday, Railways launched 'Meri Saheli' initiative for focused action on security of women passengers across all zones. An initiative of the Railways Protection Force, the strategy entails interaction with women passengers, especially those travelling alone, by a team of young women RPF personnel at the originating station, according to a statement by the national transporter.

These women passengers will then be briefed about all precautions to be taken during the journey and told to dial 182 in case they face or see any problem in the coach, it said. The RPF team collects only the seat numbers of the ladies and conveys them to stoppages en-route, the statement said.

"The platform duty RPF personnel at the stopping stations en-route keep unobtrusive watch over the coaches concerned and berths and if need arises, interact with the women passengers," the statement added.

