Indian Railways records 100% punctuality for 'first time in history'; 201 trains on time 

The Indian Railways on Thursday said that it has achieved 100 per cent punctuality of trains on July 1 for the first time in history. Taking to Twitter, Railway Minister Piyush Goyal said that no trains were delayed among the 201 that run on this day. Goyal tweeted, “Trains in the Fast Lane: Enhancing services to unprecedented levels, Indian Railways made history on 1st July, 2020 by achieving 100% punctuality rate.”

Indian Railways has said the previous best was 99.54% on June 23 when only one train was delayed. But on July 1, Indian Railways achieved 100% punctuality with the 201 trains.

That means none of its passenger trains faced delays and their departures and arrivals were on time. It is, however, important to note that only a fraction of the total trains are currently running, which means less congestion on tracks.

Meanwhile, the Railways on Wednesday formally kickstarted its plans to allow private entities to operate passenger trains on its network by inviting request for qualifications (RFQ) for participation on 109 pairs of routes through 151 modern trains, the national transporter said.

The project would entail a private sector investment of about Rs 30,000 crore.

