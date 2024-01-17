Wednesday, January 17, 2024
     
  4. India TV Samvaad: 'No riots, no curfew' in Uttar Pradesh under Yogi Adityanath, says OP Rajbhar

Nivedita Dash Edited By: Nivedita Dash @Nivedita0503 Lucknow Updated on: January 17, 2024 14:19 IST
OP Rajbhar
Image Source : INDIA TV OP Rajbhar

In a scathing attack on Samajwadi Party, Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party leader OP Rajbhar on Wednesday said that during SP's rule in Uttar Pradesh maximum riots took place. OP Rajbhar was speaking at the India TV Samvaad.

He also predicted that Samajwadi Party won't even get one seat in Uttar Pradesh in the upcoming Lok Sabha and accused the Akhilesh Yadav of depriving the minorities of their rights. "Samajwadi Party has not given anything to Muslims apart from hatred," Rajbhar added.

"Akhilesh Yadav will not get votes by just shouting PDA," Rajbhar said. Praising the BJP government in UP, the leader said, "No riots, no curfew in Uttar Pradesh under Yogi Adityanath."

