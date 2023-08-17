India TV Opinion Poll: Will Sharad Pawar part ways with I.N.D.I.A. before Lok Sabha elections?

Follow us on Image Source : PTI NCP chief Sharad Pawar

NCP president Sharad Pawar on Wednesday asserted he will not align with the BJP and instead work towards bringing about a change in 2024 when the Lok Sabha polls will be held as he sought to downplay his meeting with politically estranged nephew Ajit Pawar, saying it was about a family issue. He sought to nix speculation that the Congress and the Shiv Sena (UBT) were working on a 'Plan B' to contest the 2024 Lok Sabha polls without his faction of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP). The Congress, the Shiv Sena (UBT) and the NCP (Sharad Pawar faction) are constituents of the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA).

India TV had asked a similar question, 'Will Sharad Pawar, who is constantly holding secret meetings with his nephew Ajit, part ways with I.N.D.I.A. before Lok Sabha elections?, as poll. While many believed that the NCP veteran will switch sides, a few were of the opinion that he will never compromise with his ideology.

As many as 6,949 had participated in the poll. While at least 71% of people voted Yes, 20% said No. And 9% of people opted for Can't Say.

